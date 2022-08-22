Former Church Hill city clerk Stacy Mayes was arrested Saturday on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment accusing her of felony theft from the city.
The Aug. 15 indictment alleges that between March 24 and Oct. 4 of 2021 Mayes stole $2,942 from the city of Church Hill.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong said he couldn’t speak specifically about the allegation except to say the alleged theft was discovered last year during an unrelated state Comptroller investigation into the Mayor’s Office.
Mayes, 44, of Kingsport, was charged with Theft over $2,500, as Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted. She was released from jail shortly after being booked in, and is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 14.
Mayes had served as the Church Hill Police Department City Clerk beginning in 2015, but was promoted to City Clerk in March of 2021 after City Recorder Josh Russell resigned.
The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions.
The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. The Comptroller alleges that Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.
For example, Mayes issued receipt #101954 for two collections: a $3.00 cash copy fee which was deposited into a city bank account (pink copy), and a $150 cash traffic citation fee which was misappropriated by Mayes and used for her personal benefit (white copy).
At least two prenumbered receipt books were also missing, which created a high risk that additional collections were misappropriated.
Investigators also discovered $192 was missing from the court clerk’s office in city hall; however, because multiple people had access to the cash, investigators could not determine who was responsible for the missing money.
In November of 2021 Mayes resigned from her city clerk position after seven months in that position, citing at “toxic and disruptive work atmosphere”.
Mayor investigated
The investigative report also notes the Church Hill mayor misused city personnel and assets. For example, the mayor and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop, and city time to work on the mayor’s personal vehicles. The mayor also used the city’s chainsaw and pressure washer, and he obtained weed killer from the city for his personal use.
“This investigative report includes a number of operational, purchasing, and payroll deficiencies,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The city must take steps to ensure it is retaining adequate documentation for purchases, securing cash, and providing the necessary oversight to ensure policies are followed and city property is safeguarded.”
To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports