A Clinch Valley man who was already facing an aggravated assault charge stemming from an alleged Feb. 16 domestic assault had a child abuse charge added this past week as a result of a DCS investigation.
On Feb. 16 HCSO Detective Kyle Shively responded to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room on a report of an alleged assault that occurred at the Clinch Valley Road residence of Andrew Tobey Norris, 32, of Sneedville.
The alleged victim stated that Norris was drinking heavily, grabbed her by the throat in the midst of a violent argument, and continued to assault her. Shively reported that he observed marks on the woman’s neck and upper body which supported her version of the alleged attack, and Norris was charged with aggravated assault.
Shively reported that a juvenile female who was also at the emergency room that night had a small red mark on her neck and a large red mark on her arm near her elbow.
On March 1 the Department of Children’s services conducted a forensic interview with the juvenile female who was allegedly assault the same night.
“She stated that Norris brought a large pack of alcohol home after work and it was common he would drink it all,” Shively stated in his report. “She went on to say he was becoming violent with her mom. During the long time span of violence taking place Norris then turned his attention to (the juvenile female), allegedly threw her up against the wall, and also choked her.”
Shively added, “(The girl) stated that she sprained her arm. She also stated that she saw Norris point a black long barrel gun (at her mom). Norris then went out onto the front porch with the gun and fired it multiple times.”
Norris appeared in Sessions Court Monday where for a preliminary hearing on the original charge. In court Monday he was served with a warrant on the new child abuse charge, and both charges were bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
Norris was released Monday on his original $25,000 bond, and an order of protection is in place for the two alleged victims.