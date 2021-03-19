Mr. Jason Roach, principal of Rogersville Middle School and the newest member of the Hawkins County Commission, was guest speaker at the Hawkins County Republican Women’s meeting on March 11 at Occasions on the Square.
He spoke about the need to teach young people about the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.
“Many,” he said, “believe that the Republican Party is made up of wealthy people. We must teach them that they too can be successful, but that they must pursue to attain their goals. They must learn that you can be what you want to be with effort. Teachers and parents must encourage them to achieve.”
He told about one of his teachers, Ms. Long, who had encouraged him to step up to pursue his goals and dreams. We must reach out to our young people, he said, and tell them about the principles of the Republican Party.
He then spoke about his two aunts who were engaged in politics and were happy to vote in every election. He came to realize that they were born before the 1920 Women’s Right To Vote Act. They were engaged politically because they could remember before they had the right to vote.
Then he spoke about Hawkins County being a great place to live and work and that by working together, we can make it a greater place to live.
“We can complain, but it can be all it can be and all that we want it to be,” he said.
“I realize I have a lot to learn to be a good commissioner, but I will work to find the answer to our problems.”
I found his speech inspiring and I am thankful that a talented generation of young adults are willing to serve and engage in our government. We need young people like Jason to lead the Republican Party in Hawkins County.
Finally, when the Republican Party meets to reorganize, make plans to be there and be engaged in the future of our county.
Eloise Edwards, chair of the Republican Women’s organization, endorsed Roach for chair of the Hawkins County Republican Party. She also asked that all elected officeholders become members of the Women’s Republican Committee.