Shortly before the Arctic temperatures hit the area on the Thursday before Christmas, East Rogersville Baptist Church (ERBC) opened its doors as a warming station for those in need.
Partnering with Persia Baptist Church, meals and supplies arrived at ERBC, 1100 E. McKinney Avenue, in anticipation of those who might be without power or heat.
EMA Director Jamie Miller brought in 42 cots in preparations. Volunteers took 4 hour shifts staying at the church around the clock.
Holston Electric reported minimal power outages as they had previously scheduled rolling blackouts for customers to conserve energy.
Four Homeless People
The doors of East Rogersville Baptist Church opened as a warming station for anyone in need on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
With brutal single digit temperatures expected, they were preparing for people to come in with no power or heat. However, only 4 people stayed overnight on Thursday as temperatures brutally plunged. Those four all reported being homeless.
Meals were provided and volunteers took 4 hour shifts around the clock. Pastor John Butler from East Rogersville Baptist Church took a 4 hour night shift himself.
Because God’s Blueprints opened the day center on Friday, the church decided to close until 3 p.m. for a chance to regroup. Pastor Butler told the Review that as of 10 a.m. they had one homeless woman remaining with only a thin hoodie and they could not turn her out without a coat at very least.
Local Police transported her to God’s Blueprint’s later that day where she received a coat and thick socks.
By Friday the temperatures had plummeted to 3 degrees in early morning hours. ERBC continued to keep their doors open though they still only had 4 people come in. But by morning all of the people who had come to get warm had left except for one homeless woman which led to the decision to close the church doors.
Holston Electric reports very few residences lost power and many had made preparations with propane, wood and gas heat which may also explain why the warming station at the church remained mostly unoccupied.
No Fatalities Reported
Additionally, out of the 25 active homeless who use God’s Blueprint’s, all were provided with heated sleeping bags. One homeless man reported he was not aware of how cold it really was on Friday morning until he got out of his heated sleeping bag.
No fatalities were reported in the homeless community. Rogersville Police Department also reported no fatalities at all were noted due to the extreme cold temperatures.
On Monday, Dec. 26, God’s Blueprints opened the day center under normal operating hours. ERBC donated all of the unused supplies including meals, snacks and drinks.
Pastor Butler said the community came together in this effort including other churches, individuals and businesses.
They were pleased the turnout was low indicating a non emergency but they were also pleased with the fast preparations and combined community efforts.