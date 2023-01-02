EMA Director Jamie Miller brought cots to East Rogersville Baptist Church on December 22nd in preparations of an emergency warming station. .jpeg

EMA Director Jamie Miller delivered cots to East Rogersville Baptist Church on December 22nd in preparations of an emergency warming station.

 Jeannie Baitinger

Shortly before the Arctic temperatures hit the area on the Thursday before Christmas, East Rogersville Baptist Church (ERBC) opened its doors as a warming station for those in need.

