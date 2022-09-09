A Mooresburg man who was allegedly keeping used syringes in a diaper bag was charged with child endangerment, among other charges, following a late night traffic stop Sunday with his 1-year-old daughter in the vehicle.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter reported that on Sept. 4 around 10: 33 p.m. he stopped a 1999 Nissan Frontier for a tag light violation on Highway 11-w on the western edge of Rogersville..
The driver, Steven Douglas Merrill, 31, 842 County Line road, Mooresburg, admitted to Winter that his license was suspended and he didn’t have insurance.
The license plate on the Nissan came back to a Ford.
Upon searching the vehicle Winter reportedly located a case containing four used syringes under the driver’s seat, an open bag of syringes in a diaper bag, and a baggy with meth residue under the passenger seat.
Merrill’s 1-year-old daughter was in the vehicle playing with a “torn open bag of screws and washers”, Winter reported.
Aside from child endangerment Merrill was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and two registration violations.
Winter stated that the Department of Children’s Services was also notified of the incident.
At the time of his arrest Sunday Merrill was on probation stemming from a Nov. 15, 2021 convicted for simple possession, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and speeding.
He was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail at the time of his arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.