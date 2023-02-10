The Surgoinsville BMA has been split on whether or not to charge for emptying dumpsters at businesses and apartment buildings.
Mayor Merrell Graham brought the issue to light again during the Surgoinsville BMA meeting on Jan. 11 and it was decided to discuss the finer details of proposed ordinance 162-2023 at the Feb. 7th BMA workshop.
Mayor Graham once again spoke his opinion on the matter. “I’ve already asked for a motion of approval. I want collection from garbage from dumpsters at no charge to the (owners).”
Unhappy Landlords
The issue stems from the owners of an apartment complex in Surgoinsville who wish to be able to purchase a dumpster that the city trash collection would pick up. Their thoughts were that if the owners of the complex were charged, they would have to burden the tenants of their apartments with an extra fee for refuse collection.
“How can you justify charging the resident customers that live in our apartments when you do not charge the residents in the trailer parks or the other apartments in town?” one owner asked.
Alderman Bobby Jarnigan’s solution was to allow free trash collection for a year at the apartments then charge a $100 per month fee after.
“A year from now, we’d be hit with yet another bill to pay,” was the apartment owner’s argument. He further explained, “I’ve been honestly working on this [trash collection issue] for almost ten years.” His compromise was that he would be willing to buy a dumpster for the site out of his own pocket, he has already got a cemented foundation to place the receptacle and is offering to build an enclosure around it, and the owner would just want the city trash to collect for him.
Currently, many businesses in Surgoinsville that use dumpsters have hired outside companies that set the dumpster and collect it outside of the city’s waste disposal. However, this service costs the apartment owners $300 per month for this service.
However, they are also experiencing issues with non-residents using their facility to dump garbage into their site. This has been creating a mess where the third-party trash pickup charges extra to clean up the area or rests the burden on the owners to chase off non-tenants or clean the refuse on the ground themselves. With city backing, owners who built a structure for dumpsters would be able to lock their garbage and keep out anybody not who is not permitted to use the receptacles.
Mayor Graham agreed, with the knowledge that the current truck used by the city sanitation commission is able to pick up the dumpster required for the business.
“I don’t think we need to collect $100 from anybody”
“I’ve wrestled with this and I don’t think we need to collect $100 from anybody,” the mayor spoke, “I don’t know why we need any money to pick up a dumpster, it’s easier than anything else we’ll have to do.”
He further explained, “In talking about the people in these apartments, the town gets a lot of tax money, which helps us to pay for the garbage pickup all over town. Not only other businesses but from residents who pay nothing other than what they pay for tax.”
The proposed ordinance currently states that “A need for more than four residential containers requires that the establishment acquire an acceptable bulk container.” Additionally, the ordinance to be voted on regulates that any garbage from non-residential areas be stored in bulk containers, limiting that no yard waste or hazardous material be stored in these dumpsters.
Mayor Graham’s words were, “We have never charged anybody for waste disposal, what are we getting into by charging people $100 to collect from waste disposal?”
City sanitation commissioner, Bobby Hickman stated that his workforce would be able to collect garbage from dumpsters at no added cost or time, “It wouldn’t take five minutes.”
Surgoinsville’s BMA is set to vote on the new Refuse Ordinance 162-2023 at its February 13 meeting.