On February 12th, Chip Hale Center hosted the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Immunization Strike Team at their facility.
The purpose of this vaccination site was to make the COVID-19 immunization available to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities served by this local agency, as well as those individuals in our community. The facility’s Nursing Director, Marti Leeman, RN, coordinated the efforts to make the vaccine available to supported individuals and their staff/caregivers.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad was also on site to provide extra support. The event was a huge success, as the Team was able to vaccinate 56 people.
In appreciation to the Strike Team and Rescue Squad members on site, Chip Hale Center provided a hearty lunch.