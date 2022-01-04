A Mooresburg man is facing multiple charges including felony evading arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of a high speed pursuit last week that ended with a foot chase.
On Dec. 29 shortly after 5 p.m. HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen reportedly observed a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with no hood traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 11-W in Mooresburg.
Allen initiated a traffic stop on Slate Hill Road, where the driver, George Wesley Short, stopped in the roadway.
Using his public address system Allen repeatedly ordered Short to pull out of the roadway. When Allen opened his patrol car door the pickup fled up Slate Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
Short allegedly led Allen on a pursuit along Slate Hill Road, County Line Road, and Dean Road where the truck spun and hit an embankment before continuing on and turning back onto County Line Road.
As Short turned back onto Slate Hill Road toward 11-W Allen observed the truck slowing and smoke and steam coming from the engine.
Short turned onto Short Road, traveled about a quarter mile, and then stopped and fled on foot. Deputy Hunter Newton tackled Short who allegedly struck Newton on the back of the head and neck several times with a closed fist.
After a brief scuffle Short was taken into custody, Allen stated in his report.
A .22 caliber rifle was located in the truck. Short reportedly stated, “That ain’t even mine”.
Deputies located a box in the passenger seat which contained a .22 caliber bullet, a syringe, a pack of rolling papers, and three 2mg Buprenorphine strips.
Short has four prior convictions for driving on a revoked licenses and is also a convicted felon with convictions for burglary, aggravated burglary and robbery.
He was also wanted in Hawkins County on two failure to appear warrants.
Short was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoke license 5th offense, speeding, resisting arrest, no insurance, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, assault on a first responder, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.