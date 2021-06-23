At press time, a local young girl was still missing after disappearing from her home last week.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to work alongside the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and numerous other local and state agencies to locate 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who mysteriously disappeared last week from her home in the Beech Creek area in broad daylight.
She was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 15. An Endangered Child Alert was issued, followed by a statewide AMBER Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation less than 12 hours later.
Summer has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3’0″, and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt and may have been barefoot.
The circumstances of Summer’s disappearance remain unclear.
Her father Donald Wells in a public statement said, although he wasn’t home at the time, that Summer was outside with her mother and grandmother and wanted to go inside. She reportedly told her brothers that she was going to the basement to play. It’s not clear how long the girl was downstairs unsupervised, but the basement door was unlocked, her father said, and when Summer’s mother came in to look for her she was gone.
Donald Wells also said search dogs could only follow Summer’s trail to the mailbox, so he believes she was abducted.
TBI officials said that if they develop information that she was abducted and have suspect and vehicle specifics to provide, they will share it with the public immediately.
Officials are asking residents who live in the area of Ben Hill Road to check any trail cameras or surveillance cameras they may have for video or photos of Summer.
Residents in that area are also encouraged to check out buildings, sheds, or any other possible space where she could have sought shelter.
While law enforcement conducts the investigation, the physical search continues. Local, state, and federal agencies are all working the case. According to Church Hill Rescue Squad, a total of 35 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia assisted in weekend search efforts. Numerous specialized search and rescue groups and K9 teams were represented from these agencies. As of late Sunday night, it was estimated approximately 2,400 acres had been searched since Tuesday night. The rugged mountainous terrain continues to cause problems and slow the search operations at times. In addition to air and land searches, ponds and creeks are also being checked.
A statewide call for rescue squad assistance was issued Sunday.
A request for donations of water, food, etc., for rescue teams was paused Sunday night when the operation was overwhelmed with support.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121. Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.