The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on Deck Lane in Blountville Wednesday night. An investigation immediately began and Donald Harry Britt was named as a suspect. The victim is 36-year-old Katie Arnold of Deck Lane.
The SCSO reports that a search for Britt immediately began last night for his apprehension. The red Dodge Challenger that Brit was believed to be driving was recovered earlier this morning. Sullivan County detectives immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Donald Britt and charged him with First Degree Murder. He also had a warrant for Violation of Probation.
Thursday around 10:30 am, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call to check the welfare of an individual on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville that did not show up for work.
Deputies responded to the residence and located the resident inside, deceased. At this time, we are not releasing the second victim’s name pending notification of the next of kin.
The vehicle belonging to the deceased individual at the Stevenson Hill address became the next vehicle of interest. The vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Xterra, beige in color, was missing from the residence. Investigators are still processing that scene and gathering evidence.
Later in the morning, the Nissan Xterra was spotted in Jonesborough and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended a short time later when Britt crashed. He was taken into custody.
Sheriff Cassidy stated “I would like to thank our detectives for quickly identifying the suspect and for the assistance that the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonesborough Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided.”
These agencies apprehended the suspect after a pursuit.
