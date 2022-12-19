An 18-year-old boy reportedly told the Rogersville Police Department he fled traffic stop, and led police on a chase reaching 104 mph, because he saw a video on Tik Tok of other people doing it.
Ethan Nicholas Glanton, 18, of Rogersville is now facing a felony evading arrest charge.
RPD Officer Casey Carter stated in his report that on Dec. 10 he observed a red motorcycle traveling west on Broadway Street 40 mph in a 20 mph zone with a license plate bent back so it was unreadable.
Carter reported following the motorcycle onto Rt. 66S where he initiated a traffic stop in front of Taco Bell.
“The vehicle ten accelerated to a high rate of speed,” Carter reported. “I activated my siren with emergency lights. The vehicle still refused to stop. The vehicle continue down Rt. 66S, and then turned down Rt. 113. The vehicle came to a stop on Rt. 113 before Prices Grove Road.”
Carter added, “During the pursuit I observed the vehicle to reach between 60 mph and 104 mph while on wet roadways. I observed the vehicle pass multiple cars on double yellow line while at a high rate of speed.”
Upon making the arrest Carter asked Glanton why he fled the traffic stop.
“He stated he saw videos on Tik Tok of other people doing it,” Carter stated in his report.
Felony evading arrest is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted. Glanton was also charged with speeding and improper display of registration.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail Dec. 12 on house arrest, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Jan. 30.