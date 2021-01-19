Another year, another Girl Scout Cookie season! Here are some updates from Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) regarding our cookie sale:
• Digital Cookie sales have already started. Ask any Girl Scouts that you know how you can order from her online store. Don’t personally know a Girl Scout? Find cookies here: www.iwantcookies.org
• CLARIFICATION: The new Toast-Yay! Cookie that has been advertised is only available in certain areas of the country and is NOT available in the GSCSA territory this year. We are still offering all of your favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs,
Do-si-dos, Trefoils, S’mores, Toffee-tastic, and last year’s new cookie, Lemon-Ups.
• NEW this cookie season: For the first time ever, you will be able to have Grubhub deliver Girl Scout Cookies to you! No minimum order required. Grubhub is only available Feb. 26- Mar. 21 in select areas. You can find the Grubhub app in your app store.
• Girl Scout Cookie booth season begins Friday, Feb. 26. You can search for booths near you here: www.iwantcookies.org. Safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken into account at booths. We will also be offering more cookie booth drive-throughs this year!
GSCSA looks forward to “creating moments of joy” with you throughout our 2021 cookie season. Remember, Girl Scout Cookies are more than just a sweet treat! Girls learn important entrepreneurial and life skills from managing their own cookie programs. Also, proceeds from cookie sales help fund girl-friendly activities, summer camp programs, Take Action and community service projects, and more for girls in your local community and beyond.