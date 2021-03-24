Free hot boxed meals will be available Thursday, March 25, 6-7 p.m. at the Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., in the back parking lot. There will be signs to direct individuals on where to pick up a meal.
There will be no meals served inside the building at this time due to Covid-19 Restrictions. one box will be given per individual present on a first come, first served basis.
Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Choose to bless as you have been blessed!
We are looking for individuals or teams to participate with us in this community serving community ministry. If you are interested, please contact the church office at 423-272-7311.