Join the East Tennessee Historical Society on June 2 at 2 p.m. via Zoom as it welcomes Tate Greene, National History Day (NHD) gold medalist and Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy senior, to chronicle his discovery of the power and relevance of regional stories in the academic study of American history. Tate’s NHD award-winning documentaries cover topics related to East Tennessee and Appalachian history and culture.
For his “Stories that Matter” presentation, Tate will discuss how he became involved with the National History Day program and developed a seven-year relationship with the East Tennessee Historical Society which coordinates the East Tennessee Regional competition. He will share the lessons he has learned about the power of local and regional stories and how he will continue his exploration of history as he begins his studies at Dartmouth College in the fall.
This program is one in a series of Zoom Brown Bag programs and Saturday lectures to be offered this spring and summer, sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers and by Gentry-Griffey Funeral Home in Knoxville. The East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share regional history with our members and the public.
The “Stories that Matter” program is free. Participants should email eths@eastTNhistory.org to register. The Zoom link will be emailed prior to the program.
About the East Tennessee Historical Society
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education.
For 187 years the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage—recording the events, collecting the artifacts, and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.