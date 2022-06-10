Mount Carmel to regulate large item pickup schedule

In an effort to better optimize the municipal brush truck and city employees’ time, Mount Carmel will soon begin restricting the items that can be left out for pickup.
In the past, there were no such restrictions aside from a one load per house limit.
However, brush truck operators have become overwhelmed in recent months with the amount of material set out for pickup. Because they can barely keep up with the demand as it is, brush and large item waste has become an eyesore in many neighborhoods in town.
“The town looks trashed up all the time because of this junk on the side of the road,” Mayor Pat Stilwell said.
The new ordinance was approved by a 5-2 vote in the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (Alderman John Gibson and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk voted no) in May and specifies that large item pickups will now only take place once per month. It also restricts the specific material that can be picked up.
City employees also stressed that any trash that can fit inside a trash can should be put in there for trash pickup and not left on the side of the road for the brush truck.
Citizens will soon receive a mailer detailing these new specifications.
“We’re trying to eliminate picking up nonsense stuff,” Public Works Director Jason Salyer told the BMA. “Excessive cleanouts, excessive boxes.”
He noted that the city currently spends $500 per week just on gas to operate the brush truck.
“We’re trying to cut that back and use it where it’s really needed,” he said. “This is not a trash truck. It’s for brush, large items, furniture, appliances.”
He also noted that singular boxes left lying on the side of the road cause unnecessary stops for the brush truck when they could have been broken down and put in a trash can.
The town just bought a new brush truck last year, and employees have grown concerned that this constant running to keep up is putting unnecessary wear and tear on the vehicle.
Yard waste restrictions
The ordinance specifies that yard waste and grass clippings must be bagged, and brush must be less than 14 feet in length and 14 inches in diameter.
Prohibited items according to the ordinance include any debris left from contractors, overflow household trash, tires, oil, antifreeze, rims, vehicle parts, batteries, paint, carpet, bricks or construction materials, microwaves, air conditioners, concrete, shingles, and any other items established by the Hawkins Co. Landfill.
Any material that the town determines that employees cannot safely remove by one truck and in one trip will become the responsibility of the property owner and must be moved by the time the brush truck visits the property again the following month. The property owner if any material cannot be picked up.
If such material has not been removed by the property owner, he or she will then face code enforcement citations or a $50 collection fee. The property owner will incur an additional $50 fine each subsequent month that the material is left out on the curb.
Additionally, the brush truck will make special rounds in April and October when they will pick up extra items, such as boxes and pallets or other items that cannot be broken down and put in a trash can.