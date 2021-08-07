Horizon Credit Union’s President/CEO Beverly Boling has announced her plans to retire this year after 42 years of service to members of the credit union. Her retirement will be effective September 30, 2021.
“This credit union has been so important to me over the years,” Boling said. “I believe in the philosophy of the credit union industry, which is ‘people helping people.’ The most rewarding aspect of my career has been seeing that philosophy at work in three generations at Horizon Credit Union.”
Boling began her career in 1979 at what was then the Municipal Employees Credit Union, in the basement of the former city hall on Center Street. During her tenure, she has seen the credit union grow from having under $500,000 in assets to $65 million. She was instrumental in the 1999 merger of Kingsport Postal and Federal Credit Union to form First Kingsport Credit Union, which then merged with AGC Credit Union in 2014 to create Horizon Credit Union. Boling also worked to introduce many of the innovations customers now see as commonplace to Horizon Credit Union, including debit cards and credit union-owned ATMs.
The credit union industry and the local community have also benefited greatly from Boling’s desire to help others. She served on the Tennessee Credit Union League Board and in the Upper East Tennessee Chapter of Credit Unions. Currently, she volunteers her time and expertise as Treasurer of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Chairman of the Mount Carmel Block Party.
When Boling started at the credit union, she was the second full-time employee ever. Now, she leaves Horizon Credit Union in the hands of a tenured, capable team of people.
Mark Drinnon, currently Chief Operating Officer, has been named by the Horizon Credit Union Board of Directors as Boling’s successor. He will assume the role of President/CEO on October 1. Drinnon has been with Horizon Credit Union since 2013 and brings over 40 years of experience in the lending and compliance fields to his new role.
Dee Dee Baker, who was hired by Boling herself, has served in many positions in her 33 years at Horizon Credit Union and continues in her current role of Chief Financial Officer. She will assist Drinnon with decisions and directions, and provide guidance with investments, financial planning and more, so that the credit union can continue to grow and serve its members.
Carrie Bowman rounds out the management team. She has been with Horizon Credit Union for 28 years and continues in her position as Branch Operations Manager and Bank Secrecy Act Officer, overseeing all branches, staffing and operations.
“The legacy that Beverly has built will continue, and we have faith in Mark, Dee Dee and Carrie to lead us into the future,” said Cynthia Humphrey, Horizon Credit Union Board of Directors Chair. “The board and staff wish Beverly much happiness in her retirement and thank her for her leadership for the last 42 years.”
After she retires, Boling will embark on a life of adventure and exploration. Her plans include boarding a catamaran with a Mr. Dana and sailing to the Caribbean, Fiji and beyond.