Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger said Wednesday her DHS Contract Reporting Act being signed into law will give the American public more transparency, insight, and oversight into how the Department of Homeland Security supports its mission.
“We the people, deserve transparency as to how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is spending our hard-earned tax dollars. This bill reveals details about the contracts administered by DHS, including descriptions, vetting, bidding, contract amount, recipients, and their purpose. This is especially important for contracts that deal with the Southern Border Crisis.”
Harshbarger added, “I am proud to lead this victory for transparency and help deliver accountability that the American people deserve.”
This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide a public daily report of all DHS headquarters and component contract awards of over $4 million.
It will give Congress and the American people better insight and oversight into how DHS supports its mission.
The bill requires DHS to include key information on these contracts such as:
The total estimated dollar amount to be spent.
Whether DHS awarded the contract competitively.
What company won the contract.
Where the work will be performed.
Harshbarger represents Tennessee’s First Congressional District which includes Hawkins County and most of East Tennessee.