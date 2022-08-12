Col. Kevin Stewart

Retired Col. Kevin Stewart has been appointed as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard by Gov. Lee. He will assume command and be promoted to Brigadier General (Tenn.) during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Forces Headquarters on Oct. 1.

 Official Army Command Photo

Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, today announced Governor Bill Lee’s appointment of retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander of the Tennessee State Guard.

