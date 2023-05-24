Mount Carmel officials heard a report earlier this month that they can expect to be presented with a revised lease agreement for the city-owned EMS station beside the town's police and fire stations.
City Manager Emily Wood told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its workshop earlier this month that she and Attorney Allen Coup were in discussion with Hawkins County EMS about revisions to a lease agreement.
A key element of the revised lease will be specifying who is responsible for repairs and maintenance.
Coup explained that Mount Carmel previously had a $1 per year lease with Church Hill EMS detailing the responsibilities of each entity for building upkeep.
“When they went bankrupt and Hawkins County EMS moved in, no lease agreement was signed, and that has led to issues regarding who is responsible for what,” Coup said.
Coup recalled a situation when pipes froze in the building, leaving the city with an $11,000 bill to repair the pipes.
“We obviously want the (EMS) service to continue, but we’re working on a lease agreement,” Coup said. "The lease will not be a source of income but will be for accountability purposes."
Wood explained that discussion with Hawkins County EMS will happen in June to detail how the lease will be agreed upon.
Adding beauty to the town
Also during the workshop Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk unveiled plans to add flowers to the trees she planted on West Main Street by the Builders FirstSource building as a way of adding beauty to the town during its rebranding.
Mawk explained that she wanted to add Crepe myrtles and other flowers alongside a stone structure with wall flowers and sunflowers in it that could be interchanged between seasons to match upcoming holidays.
Mayor Pat Stilwell said the money Mawk earns from her position on the BMA has always gone back into planting flowers around town.
“She’s done it for years,” Mayor Stilwell said.
Though Mawk offered to pay for the flowers and trees, she said she would need help getting the mulch with current prices.
Alderman Jim Bare suggested talking to Tri-City Tree Service, as it would probably donate the mulch to the city if asked. Alderman Jim Gilliam also offered to pay for bags of mulch if needed.
“Everybody’s driving by us on the highway. To me, it’s just logical to make the town as pretty as we can,” Mawk said.
Sewage Plant
Matthew Davis, a representative from JMT, attended the workshop to give an update on the sewage plant’s current projects and provide insight into upcoming jobs for the plant.
Davis explained that Frizell Construction (out of Bristol) was notified of being awarded the bid to begin construction on Phase I and that JMT was working on the contract to finalize everything before work began.
Davis also stated that the SCADA (computer and network interfaces that electronically monitor sensors and equipment) was expected to be installed by the end of June and that samples from the filtration processes had been sent to the lab and JMT was awaiting results.
For upcoming projects, JMT was setting plans to increase the capacity of the pump station and replace lift station No. 3 after it was decommissioned in the early 2000s and has overloaded the capacities of the pump stations further in the process.
Davis further explained that the air blowers would be replaced.
The estimated cost for the upcoming jobs at the sewage plant was given to be $1.4 million. However, Davis informed the board that the American Rescue Plan (ARP) had been awarded and that a contract to the city was being written and would cover most of the costs for the work.