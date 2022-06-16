Kingsport police say a husband admitted to paying another man to help him kidnap his estranged wife and four children as part of a ploy to convince her to end divorce proceedings against him and move with him to Mexico.
Omar Tony Najera-Robles, 38, of Kingsport, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated kidnapping, and four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident that occurred on May 20.
The day prior to the alleged kidnapping Najera-Robles had been arrested by Kingsport police on one count of aggravated domestic assault for allegedly putting his wife into a choke hold at her Allandale residence.
The wife told Kingsort police that Najera-Robles only agreed to drive her to the hospital on May 19 after she told him she would tell hospital staff the injury was the result of her falling.
Kidnapping allegations
On May 23 KPD Officer Kellen Steele responded to a kidnapping complaint at the wife’s residence in Allandale.
Steele stated in his report he was informed by the wife that on May 20 Najera-Robles and an unknown male arrived at the home she shares with her four children ages 11, 7, 4, and 4.
Najera-Robles reportedly told his wife the man had a gun and she should do as he says.
“The man took (the wife’s) car keys and cell phone,” Steele stated in his report. “He ordered her and her four children to get in her van with Omar, and drove them to another apartment complex in Kingsport. According to (the wife) Omar offered the man $250 to leave them alone. The man took the money and left on foot.”
Steele stated in his report that he interviewed Najera-Robles, who confirmed his wife’s account of the incident.
“(Najera-Robles) admitted that he had paid an unknown male and staged the kidnapping,” Steele reported. “He advised that he was upset that (his wife) was divorcing him, and he hoped the ploy would convince her to stay with him and go to Mexico with him.”
Steele added, “Part of his plan also involved putting unidentified pills into (his wife’s) food/drinks to affect her mood and increase her desire for him. Omar admitted that he even had his son put an unidentified liquid in (his wife’s) coffee.”
Najera-Robles was arrested on the kidnapping charges in June 10. At the time he was wanted in Hawkins County for failure to appear in Sessions Court on June 2 on the aggravated domestic assault charge.
As of Wednesday Najera-Robles was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond for both cases, pending a preliminary hearing set in Sessions Court for July 27.