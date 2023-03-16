A man and woman are facing one count each of felony aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly leaving their pit bull in a kennel to starve to death late last year when they moved.
Jessica Lee Jones, 24, of Rogersville, was served an arrest warrant Tuesday stemming from a Hawkins County Sheriff's Office investigation that began on Dec. 12.
Her co-defendant, Steven Edward Jones Jr., 41, of Morristown, had not been served his pending arrest warrant as of Wednesday.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter stated in his report that on the evening of Dec. 28, 2022 he responded to a deceased dog complaint at 9271 Highway 11-W in Mooresburg where he met Steven and Jessica Jones, as well as the complainant.
When Carter arrived he reportedly observed Steven Jones pulling the dead dog out of the kennel to bury it. The complainant reportedly told Carter the dog belonged to the the Joneses.
“I observed a dark colored pit bull type dog to be deceased and starved,” Carter stated in his report. “I observed its ribs, hips and spine to be showing due to malnourishment. I also observed inadequate shelter for protection from the freezing temperatures.”
Carter reported that the dog had been kept in a chain link kennel with a piece of tin for a roof, and a plastic dog house in the kennel with nothing inside the house to retain heat. Carter said there was no food in the kennel, and the water bowls were solid ice.
A sign on the kennel said “Jones Kennel” with a logo of a pit bull.
“Jessica and Steven stated the dog was theirs but they gave it away to a neighbor when they moved,” Carter stated in his report. “Jessica and Steven came back to bury the animal when I arrived. Steven was upset because (the complainant) called law enforcement.”
Jessica Jones was released from the Hawkins County Jail after being book Tuesday, and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on March 27.
Aggravated animal cruelty is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.