The Hawkins Co. Commission’s Budget Committee will soon consider if and how much of the county’s $1.65 million “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit funding to contribute to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery center a group of judges from the area are working to put together.
In January, the Commission voted to set this funding aside until the judges returned with their proposal for the facility.
Several of these judges spoke before the Hawkins Co. Commission on June 27 to give an update on the project. The commission voted in February of this year to set aside Hawkins County’s Baby Doe money until the judges return with their proposal for the regional residential recovery court.
3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street told the commission that several major hurdles in developing the facility have already been crossed: they have located an affordable building and have applied for grants to help offset the cost of maintaining it.
However, some commissions expressed concern over giving away the Baby Doe money, as they are preparing to vote on a proposed budget that includes a $3.3 million deficit.
Crossing hurdle number one
When the judges last spoke before the Commission in January, Street noted that they had found a prison work camp in Carter County that was recently closed by the state. The facility has 185 beds and is in “pristine condition.”
“It’s the exact setup that we need for residential recovery,” Street said in January.
Since then, the judges have crossed what Street called “hurdle number one” and struck an agreement with the state so that they can lease the facility for $1 per year for five years.
The lease will be renewed “as is necessary.”
“So we loaded a bus, drove to Nashville, sat in some conference room in the belly of the Capitol and met with the deputy Governor,” Street said. “Straight from the Governor’s mouth was: ‘make this happen.’ They said, ‘we will hammer out the details, but the Governor wants this to happen.’”
He added, “To be honest, that is the hurdle I didn’t know if we would be able to overcome, but we did.”
Providing substance abuse, mental health services
Street said they have formed a subcommittee of the First Tennessee Development District specifically to run the facility. This subcommittee is made of representatives from each entity that contributed some or all of its Baby Doe funds, and Sullivan Co. Mayor Richard Venable is the chairman.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby will serve as secretary, and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy will serve as treasurer. He also noted that each entity will choose its own representative.
Families Free, which is a substance abuse and mental health treatment facility out of Johnson City, will be administering care at the proposed recovery facility.
Families Free is a “faith-oriented, community based organization providing treatment, intervention services and employment through our social enterprise opportunities.” They also offer “support for women and families affected by substance abuse, incarceration, and domestic instability.”
This organization already administers recovery courts in the first and second judicial districts.
He noted that this residential recovery program will be separate from any recovery court programs already being offered in each entity that contributes to this facility, such as Hawkins County has a misdemeanor Recovery Court through Judge Todd Ross’s Sessions Court,
It would operate similar to a Recovery Court, but this facility is specifically for felony defendants in criminal courts. It will also offer the addition of a residency which would offer in-house counseling and training in life skills and job skills.
The First Tennessee Development District also worked out an agreement with the transportation agency NetTrans to transport qualifying patients from the facility to local vocational schools when they have completed the requirements to get their certificates.
Funding the facility
Street said they also conducted a cost analysis study to determine exactly what would be required to get the facility off the ground and fund its operation.
The study found that $2.8 million is needed to get the facility started and an additional $1.8 million is needed per year to keep it running.
This $2.8 will cover the cost of metal scanners at the entrance, personal hygiene products, and some equipment needed such as washers and dryers.
Street noted that one of the concerns the Hawkins Commission addressed to him last January was the fear that the judges would come back in a few years and ask for additional funding.
He assured the commissioners that this will not be necessary, as the judges have applied for a one-time $1 million grant with recurring funding of $1.3 million for the life of the grant.
There are very few organizations in the running for this grant, so Street said he felt that had a good chance of securing it.
“We also have the full backing of all the legislative bodies in East Tennessee supporting that recurring grant,” he said. “With that grant and others we are pursuing, as well as the Baby Doe money we are able to secure from all the different entities, enough money will be banked to run this thing for the full five years of this lease if not longer.”
He noted that, if worse comes to worse and they cannot make the facility work, each entity will receive its Baby Doe funds back.
“If we do make it fly, that board (the subcommittee) will be accountable to you, and we will be accountable to them,” he said.
Concerned commissioners
Commissioner Jason Roach said he hopes his fellow commissioners will be “cautious” when determining whether or not to contribute the Baby Doe funds.
“Last year, when we were receiving our actuals, the only reason our fund balance came out in the positive was because the Baby Doe money was deposited into the fund balance,” he said. “Without this money, we would have pulled six figures out of our fund balance.”
He added, “I think this cause is extremely needed, and we need to do what we can to support it, but I want to caution our commissioners. If we’re not careful, we’re going to start gobbling up this fund balance to the point that this money won’t be there to use. We’re outspending our revenue. If we’re not careful, we will be putting ourselves back in a very precarious position.”