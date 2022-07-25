Vote Here

A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting is taking place until July 30 at noon. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

Early voting for the Aug. 4 County General Election and state/federal primaries was fairly low for the first week with only 1,091 of Hawkins County’s approximately 35,000 registered voters casting their ballot as of the end of voting Saturday.

