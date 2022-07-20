Why did you decide to run for this office?
I determined that there was wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars and there was discrepancy in how the budget was managed. It had been status quo for some time and there needed to be new procedures put in place. I have seen a lot of positive changes thru team work and new ideas. It is my goal to continue these positive changes for the betterment of Hawkins County and its citizens.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous political offices you have held.
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Tusculum University and an Associates in Business from East Tennessee State University. I completed the County Officials Certified Training Program thru the University of Tennessee as well as the Leadership Training Program. Thru COCTP we are required to obtain 16 hours per year of continuing education pertinent to county government.
After retiring from Eastman Chemical Company, having worked in administration, particularly Engineering, I was employed by Delta Airlines for 11 years. Other employment includes court reporter, small business owner, substitute teacher for Hawkins County and Kingsport City Schools. And, of course, working on our family farm.
If you are elected what would be your top goals and what would you like to acccomplish by the end of your next term of office?
My goals for the next term include keeping the citizens of Hawkins County and the First District informed and involved. Working with a balanced budget and keeping a high priority on public safety and education. I also have a keen interest in industrial growth as well as our park system.
All of these mean better decisions for the citizens and growth potential for education, economic growth, and enhanced lifestyle for our citizens through services provided by the county.
Why are you the best and most qualified candidate for this office?
I am the best and most qualified candidate because I have experience in all areas of county government, having served on all of the committees which has given me an opportunity to thoroughly understand the responsibilities of a commissioner.
As mentioned in my education, I am a graduate of the County Official Certified Training Program which is a comprehensive program covering all aspects of county government. I am one of only two sitting commissioners with this qualification. I continue to learn every day and am always open to new ideas from the “people”.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
Listening and reaching out to citizens is very important to me. And I try to make all decisions with integrity and maintain a loyal relationship with the folks of the First District (Mount Carmel and Allandale areas).
I respond to all requests and try to get the best results. My utmost goal is to serve humbly and for our citizens to be proud of my representation and character. I am available to speak with the folks at any time either by phone (423-956-7327), text, or email: sv719@yahoo.com