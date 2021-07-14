By Allie Greer
MILLIGAN — When the curtain rises for Milligan University’s musical theatre program this fall, the cast and crew will perform under the direction of Jamie Buxton, an accomplished actor, musician, writer, director and educator. She joins Milligan’s faculty as assistant professor of musical theatre, and for her first show at Milligan, she will serve as music director for the production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” this fall.
Buxton holds a master of fine arts in musical theatre writing from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in music theatre from the University of Central Oklahoma, where she studied classical singing with New York City Opera’s Kay Creed.
“We are excited to welcome Jamie Buxton to our faculty,” said Dr. Kellie Brown, Milligan’s area chair of music. “I can’t imagine anyone more perfectly suited for us. She brings the expertise, experience and energy that will enhance our program and provide exciting experiences for students as well as audiences.”
Buxton brings a wealth of acting, directing and writing knowledge. She has acted in international and national tours of shows, such as “A Chorus Line,” “The Mikado,” “Hair” and “Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” and has performed Off-Broadway in “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Iolanthe.” Her directing credits include “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Peter Pan,” “High School Musical” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Buxton wrote the short film “My First Start,” co-written and directed by Tony-winner Victoria Clark and available to stream on Amazon Prime.
As an educator, Buxton has worked as a voice teacher at The Studio Performing Arts in New Canaan, Conn.; as a resident summer music director at N.Y. Broadway Training Programs in Novato, Calif.; and as an accompanist/co-teacher for the Professional Conservatory of Musical Theatre at New York Film Academy in New York City. She also most recently served as junior choir director and soprano ringer at the historic Plymouth Church in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Milligan’s musical theatre major offers an interdisciplinary curriculum composed of courses in theatre arts, music performance and dance. Students also explore stage direction and the technical and design aspects of theatre production as they create and perform in musicals each year.
For more information on Milligan’s musical theatre program, visit milligan.edu/music.
