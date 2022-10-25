Vote Here

A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting for the Nov. 8 election is taking place thorugh Nov. 3. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Election Commission reported that as of the end of Saturday there had been 1,550 votes cast in early voting for the Nov. 8 election.

