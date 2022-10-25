A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting for the Nov. 8 election is taking place thorugh Nov. 3. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.
The Hawkins County Election Commission reported that as of the end of Saturday there had been 1,550 votes cast in early voting for the Nov. 8 election.
This election features contested municipal elections in Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Bulls Gap, as well as state and federal races.
A total of 600 votes had been cast in the Hawkins County Courthouse in Rogersville as of the end of Saturday, and another 760 at the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.
The early voting totals were rounded out by four military votes, 156 by mail, and 30 from nursing homes.
Breaking down the municipal tallies, as of Saturday 282 people had voted in the Church Hill municipal races, 164 in the Mount Carmel race, 141 in the Rogersville race (which ware already resolved with three BOE candidates for three seats), 61 in the Surgoinsville races, and 16 in the Bulls Gap races.
Early voting continues through Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill; and at the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Rogersville.
The Church Hill early voting hours are M-F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. On the last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Church Hill hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rogersville early voting hours are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 29 9 a.m. to noon. The last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Rogersville hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.