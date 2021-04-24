We have so much for which to be thankful this month. We are so glad spring is here and all the signs and pleasures it brings. Carolyn Arnold was the winner of our Winter Reading Challenge. She read a book representing each of 34 genres on the list. The library gave her a gift card to Dairy Cup. The challenge was designed for a full year and some patrons will still finish.
We have finished the two huge library jobs of weeding and inventory, so we know our collection better and can help our patrons even more. As always, we have new books for all ages, especially children now purchasing for Summer Reading Program. We are privileged to be part of Tennessee’s Interlibrary Loan program. It allows us to request any book for which a patron is looking, and we can borrow it for several weeks for the person to read.
We had our first annual Seed Exchange on March 27 where we learned a lot and look forward to next year’s activity.
Another sign of spring is the increase of people taking the TWRA (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) boaters’ safety test. We have the study book available and can proctor the test as needed.
As the nation celebrated National Library Week April 4-10, we are thankful for all libraries, but we especially give thanks for the wonderful patrons, workers, and board members committed to our library. Also, we are thankful that the Friends of the Library group showed their appreciation to the workers here.
While thinking about National Library Week, we started wondering about the history of libraries in Hawkins County. We know that our building was once a fellowship hall for Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. We know that Mt. Carmel was once a part of the Hawkins System and that Marsha McClellan was librarian for many years. We have a poster she made in 1991, but some of the pictures were lost. If anyone has any pictures or more info about our library, we would genuinely love them to share with us as we try to create an up-to-date poster similar to hers. We would like to identify people in the pictures we have and see if we can find more details about the library. Patrons are an important part of the library story and we believe everyone has a story to tell. Imagine your story in the library!
Alexandria Hite, Librarian