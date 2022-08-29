A Church Hill man accused of attempting to run over a deputy Saturday evening, and then setting his home on fire while he and deputies were inside is facing multiple felony charges including arson.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday HCSO Deputy Ben Shanks responded to a report of Richard Bryan Arnold, 51, attempting suicide at his home on New Canton Road just outside the Church Hill city limits.
Upon his arrival Shanks located Arnold unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his pickup bleeding from the leg from what appeared to be a self-inflicted knife wound.
A female witness was attempting to get a response from Arnold and a male witness removed multiple knives from the pickup, during which time Arnold began to mumble.
Shanks stated in his report that Arnold began to move his foot and engage the clutch so his truck would roll down the hill toward the road. Shanks said he engaged the parking brake, at which time Arnold became “became responsive and began shouting and acting very aggressive”.
Shanks reported that he backed up and pulled his tazer. Arnold then told him, “Taze me and it will only make me madder”.
Shanks said he told Arnold he was only there to check on him. Arnold then replied, “Better watch this”. Shanks reported that Arnold then got into his truck, locked the door, and began driving around the yard of his residence erratically.
“Richard drove the truck up a small hill and faced his vehicle towards me, at which time I gave him verbal commands to stop the vehicle,” Shanks stated in his report. “Richard began driving the vehicle toward me at a high rate of speed for the area, at which point I felt in fear for my life, pulled my service pistol out, and pointed it at the vehicle. At that point Richard turned and went behind his trailer and proceeded to drive recklessly through the brushes, trees, and multiple piles of farm tools.”
Shanks reported that Arnold was revving his motor and shouted out the window, "Move those cop cars out of my driveway or I’ll move them for you”.
Arnold then parked his truck at the end of his trailer and went inside, Shanks said. Other deputies arrived at the scene, and during negotiations with Arnold trying to get him to come outside Arnold reportedly stated he was going to burn his house down with himself inside.
“Richard went into a bedroom of the house and proceeded to set the curtains on fire,” Shanks stated in his report. “Once Richard did that, Lt. Larkin, Cpl. Crosby, and Cpl. Smith made entry into the house due to the exigent circumstances. Richard ran into another bedroom in the house and barricaded it with a dresser to keep the deputies out. While deputies were trying to make entry Richard began to light a calendar in an attempt to start a fire.”
Shanks added, “Cpl. Crosby deployed his tazer and administered one 5-second cycle, and then Lt. Larkin and Cpl. Smith were able to force their way through the door and place Richard into custody.”
As of Monday Arnold was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment on charges including aggravated assault on a first responder, two counts of reckless endangerment, arson, attempted suicide and resisting arrest.