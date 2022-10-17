Vote Here

A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting for th eNov. 8 election is taking place Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.

 Jeff Bobo

Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election, which in Hawkins County includes contested municipal elections in Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Bulls Gap.

Trending Recipe Videos