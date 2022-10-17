A view of the Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse Annex rear entrance in Rogersville where early voting for th eNov. 8 election is taking place Oct. 19 to Nov. 3. The county’s other early voting location is the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill.
Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election, which in Hawkins County includes contested municipal elections in Mount Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Bulls Gap.
Early voting continues from Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Clay Masonic Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill; and at the Hawkins County Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Rogersville.
The Church Hill early voting hours are M-F 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. On the last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Church Hill hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rogersville early voting hours are M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 9 a.m. to noon. The last day of early voting Nov. 3 the Rogersville hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contested municipal races
Mount Carmel: Three alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam.
The candidates include Gilliam, Gibson, Jim Bare and Donnie Lee Sexton.
Church Hill: Three Alderman seats on the ballot are currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.
The candidates include are Gibson, Walker, Bell, and Kenneth Luster.
Surgoinsville: The mayoral seat held by Merrell Graham and three alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and Tim Hoss are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Merrell Graham, Warren Bishop and Danny Lawson.
The Surgoinsville aldermen races are already resolved with only three candidates on the ballot including John Sandidge, Kaley Mierek and Tim Hoss.
Bulls Gap: The mayoral seat held by Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr. are on the ballot.
The mayoral candidates include Charles “Chuck” Johnson and Stacy Hayes.
The alderman candidates include Jimmy Sexton, James W. Riley and Glenn James Snelson Jr.
Rogersville: The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats in the Aug. 4 primary were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom will move on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested.
Also about the Nov. 8 election
Aside from being the general election for municipal elections, the Nov. 8 ballot also includes all candidates for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives.
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1.