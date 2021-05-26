WHITE PINE — A Morristown man was killed after being struck by a boat propeller in a Douglas Lake boating accident at Leadvale Access Area on Thursday evening.
According to a report from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, just before 7 p.m., James McGee, 66, of Morristown fell overboard from a small aluminum boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller, causing serious injuries to his arm. Onshore bystanders rescued him from the water and administered CPR until emergency services arrived.
McGee was taken by ambulance to Morristown Hamblen Hospital and airlifted to UT Medical Center where he later died. The incident is under investigation by TWRA.
This boating accident marks the seventh fatal boating accident of the 2021 season. In total, there have been 24 reported statewide boating accidents with nine serious injuries and seven fatalities this year.