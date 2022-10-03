Former Hawkins County District 1 Constable William Creasy was sentenced to two year probation Friday in exchange for a guilty plea to felony official misconduct for keeping meth he seized during traffic stops.
Creasy, 68, 3909 Rocky Hill Lane, Kingsport, claimed he used the meth to train drug sniffing dogs.
The official misconduct charge stemmed from allegations that Creasy took meth from people during traffic stops he conducted under his authority as a constable.
According to court records, Creasy would then keep the meth in exchange for not taking the perpetrator to jail.
The allegation came to light after Creasy provided meth to a Mount Carmel Police Department officer for the purpose of training a narcotics-detecting dog.
The MCPD officer then reported this to his superiors and turned over approximately a half-gram of meth to the Attorney General and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Court records indicate that on May 12, 2021 the TBI searched Creasy’s residence and seized an unspecified amount of meth, as well as two capsules of Gabapentin.
Creasy was indicted in June of 2021 one one count of Class E felony official misconduct, two counts of simple possession, and possession of a controlled substance without a license.
Creasy was defeated in a bid for re-election in the 2022 Republican primary, and remained District 1 constable representing Mount Carmel and Allandale until his term expired Aug. 30.
On Friday Creasy appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court before Judge Alex Pearson where he pleaded guilty to the felony official misconduct. The other charges were dismissed.
Creasy’s first arrest and conviction
Creasy was initially elected District 1 constable in 2018 and took office that Sept. 1.
In February of 2019, the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted him on charges of official misconduct and official oppression, both of which are Class E felonies punishable by one to two years.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, 2018 in which Creasy, who had not yet taken office, conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood.
On Aug. 30, 2019 Creasy pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct.
He was granted judicial diversion by Judge John Dugger. When Creasy completed the terms of an 11 month and 29 day probation on Aug. 30, 2020 his record was expunged. As a condition of his plea agreement Creasy resigned from constable, but there was nothing in the agreement prohibiting him from running for office again.
In 2020 the District 1 constable seat was placed back on the ballot and Creasy defeated Ryan Christian 72-71. Both were write-in candidates. Christian defeated Creasy in the 2022 GOP primary.