The Kingsport Bomb Squad responded to a Church Hill residence last week after officers responding to a report of a suicidal man found what appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the garage.
The incident occurred the evening of June 3 after the Church Hill Police Department responded to a report of an intoxicated person with a handgun making threats to shoot himself at 420 Riverwood Drive.
The CHPD reported that the suspected IED consisted of several road flares taped together with a piece of plastic pipe that was covered in black tape with wires and a fuse. The object also had a note taped to it with the word “Hi” written in orange magic marker.
When asked about the suspected IED, suspect Richard Travis Culbertson, 51, allegedly stated, “Pick it up and see what happens”.
At the time there were four officers in the garage who were all placed in fear of serious bodily injury, including CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby and Officer Ethan Mays, and HCSO Deputies Mike Allen and Casey Carter.
The bomb squad later determined that the device wasn’t explosive, but was incendiary due to the contents of the flares. The pipe contained antique silver that could have become projectiles if the device exploded.
Intoxicated and irrational
Family members told the CHPD that Culbertson had called them and threatened to shoot himself. Grigsby reported that when a family member went to check on him at the Riverwood Drive residence Culbertson was found laying on a couch with a handgun across his chest.
At that point police were called. Grigsby stated in his report that when police arrived they observed Culbertson outside shouting at relatives, but he went back into the garage upon seeing officers.
Culbertson, who was determined to be highly intoxicated, later spoke to Mays and Grigsby, reportedly stating he wanted to shoot himself and refusing medical treatment or a mental evaluation. Culbertson was then taken into custody “due to his intoxicated and irrational state.”
Culbertson reportedly stated he would only speak to officers if he could go back into the garage, lay on the couch and take his medication.
That request was declined due to the possibility of weapons in the garage. Culbertson reportedly gave officers permission to look for weapons in the garage.
Machine gun, liquor and marijuana
Grigsby stated in his report he observed a loaded AK-47 on a chair; four loaded handguns on the floor beside the chair; a loaded AR-15 on the floor; and an H&K 9mm MP5 style machine gun with a loaded magazine beside it on the floor.
Culbertson allegedly stated he works on guns to make them fully automatic.
Grigsby also located two mason jars on a table containing what was estimated to be in excess of two ounces of marijuana total; as well as various pipes, screens and lighters; two pill bottles containing a small amount of marijuana each; and several liquor bottles on the floor — some empty and some partially full.
Culbertson was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against the officers who were placed in fear for their lives due to the suspected IED. He was also charged possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
As of Wednesday Culbertson was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for June 13 in Sessions Court.