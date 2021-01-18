Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on “Tennessee Tree Day,” March 20, 2021. The effort is organized every year by Tennessee Environmental Council, a non-profit organization based in Nashville. This event typically draws thousands of volunteers who plant tens of thousands of trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods, and other locations of their choosing.
Trees may be reserved at TEC’s website, www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay2021, now through March 7th. Participants are asked to make a suggested donation of $1.99 for every tree they reserve for planting on March 20th.
“It takes a few minutes to plant a tree, and the benefits grow for generations,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “We seek participation from all 95 counties and have set up a statewide tree-distribution network that makes it convenient for participants,” says Barrie.
The goal of this annual effort is to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available include bald cypress, eastern redbud, northern red oak, white oak, pecan, shortleaf pine, red mulberry, silky dogwood, tulip poplar, sweet gum, wild plum, and buttonbush. All trees reserved must be picked up on the dates and locations published on the event website. There are 112 volunteer-operated tree pick-up locations across Tennessee. The event is supported by the Tennessee General Assembly every year.
“It is my honor to introduce a resolution in the State House to recognize March 20, 2021, as ‘Tennessee Tree Day,’ with special tree planting events in communities across the Volunteer State,” says Representative Bob Freeman. “With proper care, these native trees will grow for decades to come, enhancing and improving Tennessee's environment and communities,” says Freeman.
Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Program was established in 2007 with a goal of planting one million native trees across the state by 2025 to increase the biological diversity of our state and to help replace trees lost to development and other causes. Since then, volunteers have planted over 679,100 trees, fulfilling the mission of engaging individuals and communities to improve our environment and public health.
The event is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Memorial Foundation, Sharing Change, TVA, Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, Penske, Cumberland Compact, a dozen city and county municipalities, and other funders and sponsors. A complete list of event sponsors is featured on the event website: www.tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay2021.