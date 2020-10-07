The FTC estimates that consumers lost $1.9 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud in 2019 and the ongoing pandemic has only increased the threat. To combat phishing, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing humor and other engaging content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their passwords and social security numbers. First Community Bank (FCB) of East Tennessee has joined the American Bankers Association (ABA) and banks across the nation in launching this first-of-its kind, industry-wide campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams.
“This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers,” said Rob Nichols, ABA President and CEO. “Thanks to participating banks like First Community, we’re turning the tables on the bad guys by giving consumers the tools they need to spot illegitimate bank communications.”
FCB, along with banks across the country and ABA, are simultaneously launching the campaign during the month of October to mark National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. “Throughout the month, we will share eye-catching and engaging short videos, animated GIFs and consumer tips on social media and in our branches designed to highlight common phishing schemes,” said Miranda Gray Cooper, FCB SVP of Retail Banking and Marketing. “Because cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can often be dull and forgettable to many consumers, the campaign is designed to be bright and bold with a bit of comedy.”
“Do you hang your toilet paper over or under? Do you believe in aliens?!,” one of the campaign’s animated GIFs asks social media users. “Banks would never ask you these questions. Here’s another question a real bank would never ask: We’ve spotted some unusual activity on your account, can you please verify your username and password?”
The campaign’s short videos offer similarly ridiculous questions that banks would never ask and direct consumers to BanksNeverAskThat.com for more information. At that website, consumers will find the #BanksNeverAskThat quiz, videos, phishing red flags, tips and FAQs.
For more information about phishing scams and how to stop fraudsters in their tracks, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com.