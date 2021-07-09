An estimated $115,000 in illegal drugs was seized by Hawkins County officers on Wednesday, and three men are in custody.
On July 7, the Hawkins County Narcotics Unit received information that a male by the name of T.J. and unidentified passengers would be delivering a large quantity of narcotics to Timberline Drive in Rogersville and would be in a vehicle with Georgia registration.
The narcotics unit set up surveillance in the area and observed the vehicle arrive at Timberline Drive at the expected approximate arrival time. The vehicle was a Silver 2012 Nissan Versa displaying Georgia plates RLI5914. At this time T.J. was identified as the front passenger in the vehicle. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted around 8 p.m., and T.J. along with others in the vehicle were identified and detained.
According to Lt. Nathan Simpson, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Larson Burke and the front passenger was Matthew “T.J.” Lurt Cubbage; the female in the back passenger portion of the vehicle was Misty L. Rowlls. During the course of the investigation, Burke admitted he had syringes on him.
The vehicle was then searched and the following drugs were allegedly located under the hood in the engine compartment, in a purse within the vehicle and in the rear trunk within a suitcase and pants: 1,131 grams (field weight) of crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, 52 grams (field weight) of gray rock-like substance believed to be "Gray Death" fentanyl, 39 grams (field weight) of pink rock-like substance believed to be heroin, a 720-dosage unit of multicolor pills believed to be Ecstasy, and 3 grams (field weight) of brown rock-like substance also believed to be heroin.
Officers reported a fully loaded Glock 19 generation 5, 9mm pistol was located in the trunk inside of a suitcase.
During the investigation it was revealed that all three subjects are convicted felons. Cubbage reportedly has felony convictions out of Georgia for possession /manufacturing marijuana, burglary and obstruction of law enforcement. Burke reportedly has felony conviction out of Georgia for dangerous drug, theft of vehicle and habitual motor offender, and also has a federal conviction for fraudulent access device. Rowlls reportedly has felony convictions out of Georgia for manufacture /distribution of Ecstasy and trafficking methamphetamine.
All three suspects were transported to the sheriff's office for further investigation and written statements were taken after a Miranda warning had been given to all defendants involved. All three were later served with warrants and booked in at the jail on the above listed charges. The vehicle was seized due to its involvement in the transportation of drugs to be sold inside of Hawkins County.
Simpson said Timothy Burke shows an active warrant from the State of Florida but they will not extradite him from the State of Tennessee, and Matthew Lurt Cubbage shows an active warrant from the State of Ohio but they will not extradite him from the State of Tennessee.
According to the narcotics unit, the estimated total street value of the seized narcotics is: methamphetamine $90,500; heroin $18,800; and Ecstasy, $6,000.