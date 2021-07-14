This summer, Kelli Ellis from Rogersville will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Greensboro, N.C.
This program is one of many of the Envision by Worldstrides that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Kelli was nominated to attend the forum by her third-grade teacher Matt Price at Rogersville City School. With dreams of becoming a robotics engineer, Kelli is passionate about robotics, learning new things and is looking forward to this new experience with hands-on learning in the engineering portion of the forum.
“As an alum of Envision myself, I am excited to Kelli to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is change due to technology and innovations, are essential skills for success.”
