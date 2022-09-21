On Labor Day I made a visit to check on a little friend named “Hank the Cat” who has spent the past few months defying the odds, and defying death.
I was allowed into the Dog and Cat Depot even though technically it was closed for the holiday, and I was met by Lisa Twark and granted special permission to share the story of Hank.
Hank showed up at Honkytonk Hakes restaurant in Rogersville starving and literally near death a few months back. Surviving on handouts thrown in his direction now and then by kind hearted staff, Hank showed signs of being a feral cat.
Though starving, he was terrified of people, indicating his journey as a stray had encountered some unkindness along the way. It turns out Hank is not feral at all, just cautious.
”Couldn’t let that baby suffer”
Sharon Brooks and Teresa Sexton came in one day for a bite to eat and as they were leaving spotted the pitiful cat under Teresa’s car. “I was determined to get him and my heart broke seeing his bones showing. I also noticed a large scar running down his chest and a lot of missing hair. He was so pitiful. I had to rescue him,” said Sharon. Teresa added, “We just love animals and couldn’t let that baby suffer anymore.”
Catching Hank was another story. He managed to elude a trap set for a week. Interestingly, Dr. Twark believes Hank may have been trapped unable to find a food source for a long period of time. Perhaps this is why Hank would not be caught in the trap.
Finally one day Hank just allowed himself to be caught by a female employee and she was able to place him in a cage they had ready. This was on a Saturday and normally past operating hours at the vet but Dr. Twark agreed to admit Hank to the kitty ward.
Upon observation, Dr. Twark’s first concern was his weight. Hank, being severely underweight, was not going to survive much longer on his own. Though cats can hunt, he was too far gone to be fast enough to catch anything.
This may be why Hank was finally caught by hand and didn’t fight back. Dr. Twark has determined the hair loss to be a flea allergy and Hank has had treatment. Hank also had treatment for roundworms, which had been causing severe diarrhea and dehydration.
Indicators of a rough life
Hank immediately received fluids under his skin and though the needle caused him discomfort he allowed her to do so with little objection. Hank was weak. Dr. Twark was concerned he had a disease or possibly a thyroid disorder and ran some bloodwork.
However, Hank came with a great appetite and ate very well. He was just 5.2 lbs when he came into the clinic and within just 10 days gained to 6.4 lbs which Dr. Twark says is really good for a cat in that timeframe. In all likelihood Hake was just starving but he has some indicators of a rough life.
She estimates his age to be around 8 to 10 years old because his teeth are terrible like she sees in much older cats but Hank does not show aging in his eyes or general structure. If Hank had been trapped from a food source he could have been there for months with water. Hank might be the victim of indoor neglect and escaped. He may also have been trapped in a shed.
I noticed some interesting characteristics of Hank myself. For one, he really doesn’t want to come out of his cage. I can’t say I blame him. And two, he seems to prefer women. He likes me and he likes the vet, even after being poked and prodded.
He had been without love and human interaction for sometime in his distress and he is very grateful for love and affection as long as you remain calm and don’t try to hold him for too long. There are trust issues but I am confident Hank will overcome his issues with the right person.
Hank’s hardest days are over
Hank is a lucky cat to have picked the right car to get underneath. In addition to his rescue is a new home being sought. However, Hank has tested positive for HCP FELV (feline leukemia). For the remainder of his life he will need to live indoors as a neutered house cat.
Hank can live with other pets but only if they are up to date on their shots. Of course having only Hank without other pets is a good option too. Most importantly is a home for Hank with food, water and of course love. Sharon and Teresa are hoping the right home will come along.
In the meantime Sharon and Teresa will care for Hank. Hank most likely won’t live as long as most cats but should not require special needs.
I asked Sharon if she had given any thought previously of the costs to save Hank. “No, I didn’t care about that. I just wanted him better. That’s just who I am.”
Hank has been at the clinic for 10 days now and will spend at least two more days under Dr. Twarks watchful eye. Expenses will also include his overnight stays, labs, medicines and of course neuter.
Teresa and Sharon eventually adopted Hank. Neither Sharon or Teresa are asking for donations to help cover Hank’s medical bills. But on Hank’s behalf donations for animals like Hank would be appreciated at The Hawkins County Humane Society.
We may never know Hank’s full story, but we do know there is a happy ending in store for Hank thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Hank’s hardest days are over.