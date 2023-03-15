A Kingsport woman is facing charges including first degree murder and arson in the Saturday evening death of her mother who was discovered deceased in her burning residence.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday Kingsport fire and police personnel responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Kingsport on a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, the home was found to be fully involved. During the fire attack and subsequent search, KFD Firefighters discovered and recovered a deceased adult female victim, who was later identified as Martha A. Dozier, 65, from that residence.
Dozier was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the E.T.S.U. James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy.
Police reported that the fire was almost immediately deemed suspicious, resulting in an extensive joint investigation into both the death and the fire by the KPD and the KFD Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to the KPD, early in the investigation, suspicions were raised when it was learned that Dozier’s daughter, Joie T. Dawes, 43 years, of Kingsport, had just left the residence within moments of the outbreak of the fire.
Police reported they were able to establish probable cause to determine that Dawes was responsible for both the intentional death of her mother and the deliberate setting of the fire that followed.
She was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Arson, and Tampering with Evidence
Dawes has been booked into the Kingsport City Jail and is scheduled to be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, where she will remain confined pending arraignment.