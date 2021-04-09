Beginning Monday, April 5, all Tennesseans age 16 and over became be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting VaccineFinder.org. Tennessee county health departments across the state currently have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination. Book an appointment with your county health department at COVID19.tn.gov.
An increase in vaccine production is allowing 33 more states to widen its eligibility requirements. Moderna and Pfizer are supplying more doses, and Johnson & Johnson is expected to provide more, too.
As travel increased 800 percent over the Easter weekend, health officials have expressed concern about a fourth wave of surging infections.