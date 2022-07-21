Earlier this week Donald Wells released a letter via his family’s official website that was addressed “to the person, or persons responsible” for kidnapping his daughter Summer Wells.
In the letter Donald makes an appeal to the kidnaper to release Summer “before God’s wrath descends on you”.
Five-year-old Summer was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.
Police and rescuers searched the area around her home for 13 days, and then returned for two subsequent searches in November and March in hopes that the reduced foliage would make it easier to find clues. To this day, however, police say they have no idea what happened to Summer, and have stated repeatedly there’s no evidence that she was abducted.
Summer’s father, Donald Wells, has stated from the beginning that it is his belief that she was kidnapped.
The family has suffered setbacks since Summer’s disappearance. Summer’s three brothers were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services within a month of her disappearance.
Donald Wells was later arrested for DUI, violating his probation from a 2020 arrest for possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Donald is currently serving a sentence for that probation violation in the Hawkins County Jail, and according to the Sheriff’s Office, isn’t eligible for release until Oct. 30.
On July 19 the following letter written by Donald Wells in Jail was released to the public:
To the the person or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer. Not only have you broken Summer’s heart and taken her away from her mother and father who love her very much, but you ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life. You have also broken the hearts of her father and mother and in the midst of all the commotion ruined our lives. You see the public blames us. I don’t know if we’ll ever find employment again. Nobody will hire my wife, and I’ve been fired from a job I’ve held for 13 years. We may end up losing everything. When you took our little girl you took our very lives. Why don’t you give our little girl back before God’s wrath descends on you. You’ve broken many hearts, and more especially an innocent 5-year-old girl’s heart. One day God will hold you accountable for this crime unless you do something to make this right. Please do the right thing and turn our daughter over to the authorities. We’re begging you with all our hearts please do the right thing.
Donald Wells signs the letter, “Summer’s Father”.
Investigators continue to follow up on potential leads. Anyone with credible first-hand information regarding Summer’s disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.