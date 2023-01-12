A traffic stop for speeding early Sunday morning in Church Hill resulted in arrests on marijuana trafficking charges, as well as one count of felony gun possession.
CHPD Officer Billy Begley reported that on Jan. 8 at 3:16 a.m. he observed a black Honda Civic traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 11-W.
Upon conducting a traffic stop Begley reported smelling marijuana as he spoke to driver Shawn William Adkins and passenger Jordan Preston Simpson.
Adkins, 20, of Kingsport, was found to have a suspended license stemming from a 2018 truancy case, and was arrested.
Begley reported that Adkins admitted there was about a half ounce of marijuana inside the vehicle. HCSO Deputy Brad Whitson who responded to the traffic stop, removed Simpson from the vehicle who also reportedly stated there was marijuana in the vehicle, and was detained by Whitson.
Upon searching the vehicle Begley allegedly located “three large baggies” containing an unspecified amount of green leafy material suspected to be marijuana.
Begley reported that a small baggie of meth was located in Adkins’ wallet, and a Smith and Wesson SD9 9mm handgun was found in the passenger side door compartment.
Adkins was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simple possession of meth, speeding, and driving on a suspended license.
Simpson, 21, of Kingsport, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Alleged death threat with gun
Johnny Wayne Napier, 47, of Rogersville was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with aggravated assault after his girlfriend claimed he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.
RPD Officer Cambren Gibson reported that he responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm around 10:38 p.m. at a residence on Henard Street where he met a woman on the street crying. The woman reportedly stated Napier put a gun to her chest and stated he was going to kill her.
She further stated that she begged Napier to let her go, and when he turned around she grabbed her phone and ran outside to call 911. Napier denied the allegation and stated he didn’t have a gun. Gibson reported locating a pistol under the mattress matching a description given by the woman.
Driving away in stolen wheelchair
Randy Aker, 43, of Richmond, Ky., was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with felony theft over $2,500 for allegedly stealing a motorized shopping buggy from the Rogersville Food City.
Gibson stated in his report that around 6:24 p.m. he responded to a report of a man driving on Park Boulevard in a stolen motorized shopping wheelchair. Akers was located driving the wheelchair in the roadway in front of the Hawkins County Gas Company offices.
Akers allegedly stated he’d taken the buggy because he was “cold and tired of walking”. A Food City manager reported the value of the wheelchair at $2,700.
On drugs in courtroom
Joshua Lynn Hinkle, 33, of Mooresburg, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with public intoxication after he was allegedly spotted by Sessions Courtroom Deputy Rhonda Salyer repeatedly passing out in his chair in the audience during the 1 p.m. docket.
Salyer stated she escorted Hinkle into the Justice Center lobby where she asked him if he was on anything. Hinkle reportedly stated no, but he was prescribed methadone. In the courtroom Judge Daniel Boyd asked Hinkle if he would pass a drug test. Hinkle reportedly stated he would fail for “methadone and weed”. Salyer reported that the results of the drug test found Hinkle’s system to contain fentanyl, meth, amphetamine, methadone and THC (the drug in marijuana). He was arrested for public intoxication.
At the time Hinkle was free on $75,000 bond stemming from an arrest last May on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, altering the serial number on a firearm, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold, simple possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child neglect/abuse.