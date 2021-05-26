Memorial Day is the day set aside to specifically honor those who died while in service to their country, often referred to as the “ultimate sacrifice.”
Rogersville will mark this day in both somber and celebratory events, as Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial start of summer’s fun activities.
On Friday, the Main Street Rogersville Cruise-In will open the weekend’s activities with activities from 6 to 9 p.m.
Show off your pre-1989 ride, visit the local shops, have dinner at one of the fine downtown restaurants or enjoy the live entertainment. The event is free to attend, but is requested that no pets, bicycles or skateboards are brought.
On Monday, Operation Last Mile is what is called a “ruck march,” when soldiers walk carrying a backpack full of gear. Operation Last Mile, led by military members, will be a 2.5-mile hike (5 miles round-trip) through downtown Rogersville and a closing flag retirement ceremony. Those who only want to hike one way will be provided return transportation. Meet at the National Guard Armory, 208 Frontage Road in Rogersville, at 9 a.m.
Organizers require no political or offensive flags or attire. There is no pack/weight requirement. To check in go to Facebook.com/operationlastmile or call Sgt. Rob Reece at 864-803-2851.
At 11 a.m. Monday a Memorial Day service will be held in front of the Hawkins County Court House in downtown Rogersville.
The service will include music, a prayer by CaSondra Palmer of American Legion Unit 231, the posting of the colors and lowering of the flag to half-staff by members of the Cherokee and Volunteer high schools Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The National Anthem will be performed by Annika Blackburn, a senior at Cherokee High School, and the pledge of allegiance led by Shelby Helton of Unit 12 Junior Auxiliary of Rogersville City School.
Retired Col. Mike Manning, recently appointed the county’s new veterans service officer, will be the keynote speaker.
After Manning speaks, American Legion units will lead the reading of the names of Hawkins County’s veterans who died in service, followed by an opportunity for anyone present to recognize a family member who served.
The Ladies’ Auxiliaries of Units 21 and 231, and Sons of the American Revolution, State of Franklin Chapter, will place wreaths on the memorial at the courthouse, and family, relatives and friends may place flowers.
The service will conclude with the rifle salute by the Hawkins County Color Guard and “Taps” played by Chris Seals, a student at East Tennessee State University.