There will be several new faces in city government across Hawkins County as a result of the Nov. 8 municipal elections, but the Surgoinsville mayor will stay the same.
Incumbent Mayor Merrell Graham staved off two challengers to earn a third Mayoral term. Previously he had served two terms as an alderman.
Graham received 266 votes, ahead of Alderman Warren Bishop with 154 and Danny Lawson with 100.
Graham said he is friends with both challengers and he respects their desire to serve the town as mayor, but he believes the election results indicate that residents are happy with the direction Surgoinsville is headed.
“I’m happy and I really appreciate the people who supported me,” Graham told the Review. “I feel like these results are a mandate for me and the town to keep doing what we’re doing. I feel like the town is in good shape. In the past couple of years we’ve had movement and we can see the town growing for a change. More business and more homes, and more money to operate city government. We’re in good shape and I feel the path we’re on now is what the town wants us.”
Graham added, “Although we’re doing better there are things we need to get done. We need to add police officers. There’s other things we’ve got like road issues. We’re wanting to extend sewer to the 4-lane to bring in more business to Highway 11-W. I’m not in it for any other reason than to help the town. We have a lot of good people here and we want this community to continue to be a great place to live and raise a family.”
There were three candidates for the three contested Surgoinsville alderman seats, with incumbent Tim Hoss earning bragging rights with 389 votes, ahead of incumbent John Sandidge with 370, and newcomer Kaley Mierek with 317.
Mount Carmel BMA: Incumbent aldermen John Gibson (800) and James Gilliam (743) retained their seats, with Jim Bare (764) winning the third seat. They defeated challenger Donnie Lee Sexton (568). Alderman Steven McLain chose not to seek re-election.
Church Hill: Former CHPD police officer Kenneth Luster (915) unseated Vice-Mayor Michael Bell (907) while the other two incumbents retained their seats, including Keith Gibson (1,184) and Michael Walker (913).
Bulls Gap: With Mayor Betsy Shipley opting not to seek re-election, Stacey Hayes (92) defeated Charles “Chuck” Johnson (79) to become Bulls Gap’s next mayor. With two alderman seats on the ballot, incumbent Glenn James Snelson Jr. (66) was defeated by incumbent Jimmy Sexton (102) and James W. Riley (132).
Rogersville: There were only three candidates seeking the three Rogersville City School Board of Education seats on the ballot, with Dr. Scott Trent (656) earning bragging rights ahead of Barbara Combs (630) and Julie Philips (613).
Of Hawkins County’s 35,853 registered voters, 14,287 cast a voted in the Nov. 8 election, or 39.85 percent.
Gov. Bill Lee was the clear choice in Hawkins County with 11,661 votes, ahead of Democratic challenger Dr. Jason Martin (2,203).
U.S. House District 1 Congresswoman Diana was also a landslide winner in Hawkins County with 11,563 votes, ahead of Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons (1,974).
All four Constitutional amendments on the ballot were also approved overwhelmingly by Hawkins County voters.