A man who allegedly caused a double fatality in 2021 when he failed to stop at a red light on Highway 11-W in Rogersville was served last week with a sealed indictment warrant for two counts of vehicular homicide.
Jason Eugene Honaker, 40, 480 Austin Circle, Rogersville, was named in an April 10 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment, which was served on April 19.
Vehicular homicide is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good the accident occurred on Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:03 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 11-W and Park Boulevard in Rogersville.
The report states that a 2019 Chevy Colorado driven by Honaker was traveling south (west) on Highway 11-W.
A 2016 Nissan Rouge driven by Lisa Weems, 62, of Rogersville, was traveling north on Park Boulevard.
Good stated in his report that Weems was making a left turn onto 11-W from Park Boulevard, and had the green traffic light.
Honaker failed to stop for red traffic light and struck the Weems vehicle which had two other occupants, Good reported.
Both vehicles moved uncontrollably off the roadway into the culvert where they came to a rest.
According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the crash resulted in at least one person being trapped in a vehicle, and multiple air medical helicopters dispatched to the scene.
Weems’ passengers Jimmy Gilliam, 85, and Betty Gilliam, 83, both of Rogersville, were fatally injured.
Weems and Honaker suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Honaker was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond, and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on April 28.
More sealed indictments
Other recent sealed Hawkins County Gran dJury indictments that were recently served include:
William Garrett Pearson, 26, 129 Caney Creek Road, Rogersville on three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure sexual battery by an authority figure, and aggravated stalking. He was ordered held on $50,000 bond with a no contact order for the victim pending arraignment on April 28.
Thomas Mike Head, 70, 114 Henderson Street, Surgoinsville, for introduction of contraband (meth) into a penal institution. He was ordered held on a $20,000 bond pending an April 28 arraignment.
Lawrence David Lammons III, 51, 190 Whitaker Road, Bulls Gap, for five counts of TennCare Fraud. His bond was set at $20,000 pending arraignment April 28.