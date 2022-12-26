On Friday Holston Electric Cooperative responded to an unprecedented event of extremely cold weather by implementing rolling blackouts throughout its service area in Hawkins and Hamblen counties.
TVA implemented an emergency load curtailment plan to all electric utilities across 7 states. This emergency required 153 local power companies to issue rolling blackouts across service territories. When rolling blackouts occur, load reductions allow the electric system to stabilize.
The size of the electric system determines the amount of customers and duration of the rolling blackout.
Holston (HEC) serves approximately 31,000 customers. During rolling blackouts approximately 2,000 HEC customers were affected each hour. As a result the system became stable within just a few hours.
According to reports TVA had to reduce strain on its grid as demand for energy ran nearly 35% higher than expected on a typical winter day. At the same time, a few of its coal and gas energy facilities were down because of the freezing temperatures.
The TVA reported that cooperation by the more than 8.5 million electric consumers in its service area in reducing their use of electricity during the power shortage helped prevent the situation from becoming more critical. Cutbacks by large firm load customers such as industries and other voluntary reductions helped stabilize the system.
Statement from HEC general manager James Sandlin:
Winter Storm Elliott brought arctic temperatures to the Tennessee Valley this week. This arctic blast increased demand on the HEC Electric System, as well as the TVA Power System. As the event progressed, extremely cold temperatures increased demand for electricity and strained power generation resources inside the Tennessee Valley. In recent years, HEC’s Engineers and Electric Operations staff have worked diligently to increase capacity and reliability of the HEC Electric System.
HEC was prepared for whatever Winter Storm Elliott brought to our region. Other than a few isolated outages, the HEC Electric System performed well and our demand approached 205 megawatts (MW). At this peak load for HEC, 205 MW represents 0.6% of the entire load of the TVA Power System. Rolling blackouts requested by TVA were NOT a result of limitations of the HEC Electric System.
As load across the Southeast and Eastern Electrical Grid rapidly increased, TVA experienced several problems with TVA-owned generation and power purchase difficulties with some outside TVA sources.
TVA monitored as the load grew to 33,000 MWs by Friday, December 23rd, and it became clear to TVA that some load would have to be curtailed. TVA first curtailed industrial customers that have contracted interruptible power products, and TVA began executing it’s Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP). Before this Winter Storm Elliott event, TVA had never initiated steps beyond Step 30 (LPC voltage reduction) of the ELCP.
The actions by TVA and all the LPCs, such as Holston Electric, SAVED the GRID from collapse. TVA submitted the ELCP to the National Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) as a function of complying with NERC’s Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Standard Operation Procedure filing requirements. Failure to do so would result in significant fines to TVA and obviously significant economic damage and potential loss of life.
Because of HEC’s relationship with TVA through our Wholesale Power Contract, TVA handles all the NERC and FERC filing requirements for almost all Valley LPCs.
As an update on our Smart Grid Project, HEC was able to use services and data provided by our HolstonConnect broadband system to quickly implement the steps of the ELCP and have accurate visibility of our Electric System. We did have a few equipment operation failures, along with supervisory computer systems. Those non-threatening issues will be addressed and corrected within the next 90 days.
Our backup generators provided power throughout this event to our Rogersville and Church Hill offices as well as all our substations. This allowed our team to continue to work around the clock to maintain system stabilization. Holston experiences a temporary business phone system issue when one Internet backbone access point went offline due to a fiber cut in Clinton, Tennessee. Holston was able to reroute customer and recover services within approximately 1 hour.
HEC greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of our cooperative members and customers. I personally appreciate the immediate response, hard work, resilience, and diligent efforts by all of our HEC employees that were called upon to implement the steps of the TVA ELCP. During an unprecedented event, HEC’s employees worked hand in hand with TVA to implement the ELCP to stabilize the TVA Grid and keep as many customers connected as possible.
HEC has a trusted relationship with our local Emergency Management Agencies and was prepared for immediate and necessary actions for our communities. We realize a few 30-minute outages may have inconvenienced you and your family, but these actions kept the TVA+LPC GRID from collapsing and causing a multi-day outage, potential loss of lives, and billions of dollars of economic loss.
We at HEC are here to serve our cooperative members and customers. We are not perfect and we will make mistakes, but we will make every effort to always do what is best for members and customers.