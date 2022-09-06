A Morristown man who was shot by police in Bulls Gap in 2020 after he pointed a gun at two Greene County deputies was sentenced last week to three years of supervised probation.
Michael Lee Snyder, 46, of Morristown, appeared before Judge John Dugger in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Aug. 30 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the May 21, 2020 incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that the incident began when deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on North VFW Road in Bulls Gap.
Along with the assistance of a K9 team from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Snyder in a tree. It was also determined that Snyder had an outstanding warrant out of Hamblen County for failure to appear.
During the incident, Snyder reportedly pointed a gun at the deputies, and they fired at him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and subsequently lost a leg.
Snyder was also fined $500 and his weapon was forfeited to the state.
There were several guilty pleas heard in Hawkins County Criminla Court Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1 including:
Jennifer Danielle Tipton, 41, of Kodak, was sentenced to three years of probation and for two counts of conspiracy to possess Schedule III narcotics for delivery, two counts of bringing drugs into a penal institution, and forgery.
Bobby William Trent, 56, of Rogersville, was sentenced to nine years, of which 210 days must be served in jail, and a $3,150 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Emily Hazel Walker, 27, of Kingsport, was sentenced to eight years at 30 percent, and a $3,000 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver and three counts of simple possession. A felony gun charge was dismissed but the gun was forfeited.
Breanna Abigail Derrick, 32, of Rogersville, was sentenced to two years, of which 30 days must be served in jail for felony evading arrest and four counts of felony reckless endangerment.
Jesse Colt Greer, 33, of Gate City, Va. was sentenced to four years, of which 216 days must be served in jail, and a $250 fine for theft over $2,500.
Austin Clifford Sword, 28, of Surgoinsville, was sentenced to eight years at 35 percent as a multiple offender for burglary, auto burglary, theft over $10,000, two counts of theft over $2,500, theft under $1,000, vandalism over $2,500, vandalism under $1,000, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Calvin D. Smith, 32, of Piney Flats, was sentenced to 4 fears of supervised probation for theft over $2,500.
Joshua Daniel Crawford, 32, of Church Hill was sentenced to 10 years, of which 227 days must be served in jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony evading arrest, theft over $1,000, reckless driving, speeding, registration violation, stop sign violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Lee Southern, 51, of Morristown, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent and a $2,400 fine for attempted possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoke license.
Chandler Rebecca Smith, 20, of Kingsport was sentenced to two years and one day at 30 percent and fined $250 for reckless homicide.
Heath Johnson, 42, of Rogersville was sentenced to two years of probation for fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
Roger Dewayne Peters, 42, of Church Hill, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation for theft under $1,000.
Travis Wayne Gunter, 39, of Midway was sentenced to two years and one day for felony evading arrest, reckless driving and resisting arrest.