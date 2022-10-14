Two adults and a juvenile accused last month of a smash-and-grab at a market near Church Hill were charged this past week in connection with a similar crime that occurred Aug. 29 at the Rogersville Review.
The crimes were almost identical. A block was used to smash the glass. Three young males participated, and were caught on video surveillance. The theft was petty. And in both cases one of the suspects was cut by broken glass and left behind blood.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 29 video surveillance captured the exterior portions of the Rogersville Review burglary. Rogersville police said that although the suspects’ faces weren’t visible, there were good shots of tattoos identified as belonging to Dylan Kyle Gatewood, 24, 306 E. College Street, Rogersville.
Two of Gatewood’s alleged accomplices in the Sept. 11 burglary and theft from the Whistle Stop Market were subsequently implicated in the Rogersville Review burglary as well, including one male juvenile, and Daniel Reno Goins, 19, 5158 Highway 11-W, Rogersville.
RPD Detective Andy Banks stated in his report that the video surveillance from Aug. 29 shows shows three males on the west side the the Review building enter and exit a school bus belonging to the Shepherd Center.
Video then shows them climbing stairs to the second level entrance at the rear of the Review building, and climbing a security fence to access the roof. Banks reported that once on the roof the suspects removed plywood from a window, and Gatewood threw a large rock through the glass window.
The two other suspects helped Gatewood enter the building through the broken window, and Gatewood then opened the door to let the two accomplices in. The Review reported that a backpack and a small amount of cash were stolen. The value of the damage hadn’t been determined by the time the report was filed.
Banks and Detective Charlie Gibson interview Gatewood who allegedly gave a statement admitting to the Review burglary and theft.
Gatewood and Goins were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 11, and each charged with burglary, vandalism, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the Review burglary. They were being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment in Sessions Court Wednesday.
At the time of this most recent arrest they were free on bond stemming from their Sept. 11 arrest for breaking into the Whistle Stop Market, 4301 Carters Valley Road near Church Hill. They were accused of smashing a window with a concrete block, entering the store and steeling six lottery tickets which police later recovered when the suspects were arrested a short time later at the Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville.
In the Whistle Stop case there was a fourth alleged accomplice, Anna Nicole Cox, 21, 415 Fugate Street, Rogersville, who was accused of being their getaway driver.
Gatewood, Goins and Cox are scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court Nov. 17 on the Whistle Stop charges.
Gatewood also has two unrelated cases pending in Hawkins County Criminal Court dating back to 2017 and 2018.
In one case he is charged with rape of a child which is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 10, 2017 when he was 20 and the alleged victim was 12. He was scheduled to stand trial Oct. 11, but the trial was postponed until Jan. 17, 2023.
Gatewood also has a Jan. 17 trial date in Criminal Court on charges of burglary, felony vandalism, theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass stemming from a 2018 arrest.