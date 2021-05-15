KNOXVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that Lending Solutions Inc. will establish new operations in Knoxville.
LSI will invest $2 million and create 265 new jobs to open a call center which will operate primarily as a training center for new employees. Once trained, the new employees will be approved to work from home.
LSI was founded in 1994 and is a provider of lending center services and consulting programs for financial institutions across North America. LSI provides 24-hour lending and member services to over 300 of North America’s premier credit unions, banks and mortgage companies.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 12 economic development projects in Knox County, accounting for more than 1,300 job commitments and $175 million in capital investment.
“We’re grateful that LSI has chosen Tennessee for this project and has committed to create 265 new jobs in Knox County. I congratulate the company on its success and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the financial industry,” – Gov. Lee said.
“LSI is one of the nation’s industry leader in financial service outsourcing, and we are proud to welcome the company to Tennessee. These jobs will add momentum to the already robust business services industry in Knoxville, and we are confident that LSI will find success in East Tennessee,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.
“We are so excited to be coming to Knoxville,” Mark Johnson, LSI founder and majority owner, said. “The opening of this office represents a lot of work by a lot of people, both at LSI and here in Knoxville. This training center represents the future of LSI as a gateway for many Americans in today’s new skill–based economy. Through our ACADEMY employees are paid to learn the skills they need to be the best at what they do in the financial services industry. What we do at LSI is simple, but it is hard. Our secret is that we look for people who believe in themselves – that is who we want to invest in.”
Our people are the most important asset we have,” Jeff Stewart, LSI president and CEO, said. “At LSI, we are passionate about helping people. There are no sidelines. We all contribute to our future success. Everyone at LSI is very excited about our continued growth and adding the community of Knoxville as one of the places where we live and work.”
“TVA and Knoxville Utilities Board congratulate LSI on its decision to locate in Knoxville. Helping to attract and retain quality job opportunities is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Knoxville Chamber, City of Knoxville and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.
“We are pleased that LSI is locating operations in Knoxville. We have a strong talent pipeline, friendly business climate and exceptional quality of life that is a great fit for this growing company. We are greatly appreciative of their commitment and investment and look forward to their long-range success. I also appreciate all the hard work done by Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our local leaders in bringing these jobs home,” said Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R–Knoxville).
“I am very excited to welcome LSI to Knoxville. Their mission statement, which stresses ‘leveraging technology in order to enable conversations,’ exemplifies the type of vision we need to bring to the area, in addition to the estimated 265 jobs. My thanks to our local leadership and to ECD for their role in making this happen,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson (D–Knoxville).