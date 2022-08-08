Lt. Col. Joel Calo assumed command of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant during a ceremony that was held on August 5.
The Hawkins County operation manufactures a wide range of high-quality explosives for the Department of defense.
Lt. Col. Calo earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University on Puerto Rico and a Master of Arts in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army in 2004.
He has traveled extensively, with assignments at Fort Hood, Fort Sill and Fort Lee. He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He and his family have relocated from Honolulu to Kingsport. He said “We have been in the area about two weeks and we love it…. coming from the busyness of Honolulu to a quiet small town, it’s amazing.”
“The position was offered to me about a year ago and I jumped on it,” Calo said. “This is a very unique and important mission; it directly impacts national readiness. I’m excited to be here. We have three pillars: people, readiness and modernization.”
Lt. Col. Calo is in the process of buying a house and his two sons are enrolled at Dobyns-Bennett.
He added, “We are a part of the community. The welcome we’ve had has been amazing.”
Calo replaces Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter who departs HAAP following almost two years of command. He accepted orders in 2021 for his next duty assignment at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Fla., where he will serve at the Special Operations Command as a joint operations maintenance officer.