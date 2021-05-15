In anticipation of receiving $11 million in COVID relief funding from the federal government, an ad hoc committee of the Hawkins County Commission met Wednesday night and heard from a few citizens and organizations that hope to qualify for a piece of the pie.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
The funds can only be used for specific needs, such as vaccine distribution, housing/rental assistance for those displaced by the pandemic, support for non-profits who suffered economic loss, small businesses, economic aid and workforce development, broadband expansion (due to increased use of virtual schools and meetings), water and sewer infrastructure, food assistance and more.
At its first meeting, the committee heard from public officials, non-profit organizations and individual citizens who presented needs throughout the community.
Jamie Miller, director of the Emergency Management Agency, requested an estimated $522,775 to replace 521 handheld and mobile radios needed by various public and volunteer safety officials.
General Sessions Judge J. Todd Ross said his courtroom desperately needs three private conference rooms where attorneys can confer with their clients, along with bathroom facilities for frequent drug screening requirements. When asked about using video arraignments instead, Ross said that is insufficient because those who appear in court need to consult with their attorneys, sign documents and make agreements.
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, a member of the committee, estimated that Ross’ request, based on a rough drawing, could cost as much as $250,000.
Lt. James Woods of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department said there is a need for better courthouse security including cameras, door alarms, panic buttons and security officers, both in Rogersville and at the county’s branch offices in Church Hill. He estimated the first year cost, including equipment, to be $162,000.
Sue Barkley asked the committee to consider the construction of sober living homes for people fighting drug and alcohol addiction. She said people with such problems often find it hard to stay sober when their only choice is to return to the same environment (friends, family) that may have encouraged or enabled the addiction to begin with. She said the pandemic had practically eliminated in-person therapy, as well.
David Toll of Hawkins County Humane Society said a ban on fund-raising activities due to COVID had hurt his organizations resources, and the pandemic itself had increased the volatility of activity at the shelter: while people who were confined at home tended to adopt more animals, when they were able to return to work they were more likely to discover they no longer had time to take care of their new pets, and either turned them loose or returned them to the shelter.
He asked for $10,000 for weatherproofing, new kennels, spay/neuter efforts and other medical needs.
Commissioner Larry Clonce spoke on behalf of the Price Public School Community Center/Swift Museum and asked for $2,500 to help support the non-profit as it reopens.
Commissioner Danny Alvis said that although the Stanley Valley community is fortunate to have Rogersville city water available, there is only one fire hydrant on the road and he requested $30,000 to install five more.
Gary Loucks, a Grassy Creek resident, asked for funds to replace a bridge near Early Branch Road that he described as “absolutely an embarrassment to the county.”
His was the only request not accepted for consideration by the committee, because it had no relationship to COVID hardships. He was referred to the commission’s road committee.
The committee will continue to hear about and discuss community needs. Its next meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 10 at 6 p.m. in the commission meeting room.